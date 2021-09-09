Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8i vs Realme 7i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8i vs Realme 7i

Оппо Реалми 8i
VS
Оппо Реалми 7i
Oppo Realme 8i
Oppo Realme 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 8i (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 354 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8i
vs
Realme 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.5%
PWM - 925 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 807:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8i +5%
592 nits
Realme 7i
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8i +4%
84.6%
Realme 7i
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8i and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8i +52%
539
Realme 7i
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8i +34%
1670
Realme 7i
1246
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8i
n/a
Realme 7i
177609
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8i
n/a
Realme 7i
79.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2020
Release date September 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 173 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8i vs Xiaomi Poco M3
2. Oppo Realme 8i vs Realme 8
3. Oppo Realme 8i vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Oppo Realme 7i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Oppo Realme 7i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
6. Oppo Realme 7i vs Realme 7
7. Oppo Realme 7i vs Realme 6i
8. Oppo Realme 7i vs Realme C25s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish