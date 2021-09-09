Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8s 5G vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8s 5G vs Huawei P Smart 2020

Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 439 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8s 5G
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 344 Hz
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8s 5G +35%
592 nits
P Smart 2020
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8s 5G +1%
83.9%
P Smart 2020
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8s 5G and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +93%
638
P Smart 2020
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +90%
2562
P Smart 2020
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8s 5G is definitely a better buy.

