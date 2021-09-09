Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8s 5G vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (592 against 509 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 579 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8s 5G
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8s 5G +16%
592 nits
P40 Lite
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8s 5G
83.9%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8s 5G and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +10%
638
P40 Lite
579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +41%
2562
P40 Lite
1811
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
231407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
327427
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2020
Release date September 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8s 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

