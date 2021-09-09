Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8s 5G vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (405 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (592 against 534 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8s 5G
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 8s 5G +11%
592 nits
Huawei Y6p
534 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8s 5G +3%
83.9%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8s 5G and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +376%
638
Huawei Y6p
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +429%
2562
Huawei Y6p
484
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8s 5G
n/a
Huawei Y6p
83.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2021 May 2020
Release date September 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 228 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8s 5G is definitely a better buy.

