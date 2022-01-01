Oppo Realme 8s 5G vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Oppo Realme 8s 5G Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 304K)

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (528 against 446 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Weighs 34 grams less

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 611 and 540 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 8s 5G +18% 528 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Purple Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8s 5G 83.9% Moto G40 Fusion +2% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8s 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8s 5G +13% 611 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8s 5G +2% 1826 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8s 5G +23% 375459 Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU 110238 79236 GPU 85203 93993 Memory 76179 48993 UX 103974 82626 Total score 375459 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8s 5G +10% 1227 Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1227 1117 PCMark 3.0 score 11624 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 April 2021 Release date September 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8s 5G.