Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8s 5G vs Moto G40 Fusion – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8s 5G vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Оппо Реалми 8s 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G40 Fusion
Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 304K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (528 against 446 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 611 and 540 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8s 5G
vs
Moto G40 Fusion

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8s 5G +18%
528 nits
Moto G40 Fusion
446 nits

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Purple Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8s 5G
83.9%
Moto G40 Fusion +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8s 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock - 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8s 5G +23%
375459
Moto G40 Fusion
304550
CPU 110238 79236
GPU 85203 93993
Memory 76179 48993
UX 103974 82626
Total score 375459 304550
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8s 5G +10%
1227
Moto G40 Fusion
1117
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1227 1117
PCMark 3.0 score 11624 9045
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:14 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date September 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8s 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
2. Oppo Realme 8 vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
3. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
4. Oppo Realme 8i vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
5. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
8. Oppo Realme 8 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
9. Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish