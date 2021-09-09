Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on September 9, 2021, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.