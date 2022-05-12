Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 5G vs Oppo A96 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Oppo A96

Оппо Реалми 9 5G
VS
Оппо А96
Oppo Realme 9 5G
Oppo A96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 277K)
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 693 and 384 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 5G
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 480 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1178:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 9 5G
558 nits
Oppo A96
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 5G
84.4%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 5G and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 5G +80%
693
Oppo A96
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 5G +26%
2000
Oppo A96
1587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 5G +28%
354910
Oppo A96
277465
CPU 123800 82317
GPU 79023 49192
Memory 55305 75563
UX 98015 71143
Total score 354910 277465
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 5G +174%
1227
Oppo A96
447
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1227 447
PCMark 3.0 score 11470 6862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 5G
84.1 dB
Oppo A96
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 March 2022
Release date June 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 9 Pro or Realme 9 5G
2. Realme 9 or Realme 9 5G
3. Redmi Note 11 or Oppo A96
4. Poco M4 Pro 5G or Oppo A96
5. Reno 5 4G or Oppo A96
6. Oppo A76 or Oppo A96

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish