Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 5G vs Realme 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Realme 10 Pro

Оппо Реалми 9 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 10 Про
Oppo Realme 9 5G
Oppo Realme 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (406K versus 359K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 5G
vs
Realme 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1178:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 9 5G
560 nits
Realme 10 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 5G
84.4%
Realme 10 Pro +6%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 5G and Oppo Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 5G
2015
Realme 10 Pro +1%
2045
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 5G
359262
Realme 10 Pro +13%
406318
CPU 123800 -
GPU 79023 -
Memory 55305 -
UX 98015 -
Total score 359262 406318
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 11470 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 November 2022
Release date June 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.25 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.98 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
3. Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Xiaomi Poco M5
4. Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Oppo Realme 10
5. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
7. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish