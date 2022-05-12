Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.