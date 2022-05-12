Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 5G vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 5G vs Realme 8i

Оппо Реалми 9 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Oppo Realme 9 5G
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 ) that was released on May 12, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 5G
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 696 and 540 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 5G
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1178:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 9 5G +4%
563 nits
Realme 8i
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 5G
84.4%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 5G and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 5G +29%
696
Realme 8i
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 5G +6%
2008
Realme 8i
1893
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 5G
n/a
Realme 8i
310551
CPU - 98091
GPU - 57277
Memory - 64313
UX - 89548
Total score - 310551
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 5G +13%
1227
Realme 8i
1086
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1227 1086
PCMark 3.0 score 11470 8498
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 10:59 hr
Gaming - 06:12 hr
Standby - 142 hr
General battery life
Realme 9 5G
n/a
Realme 8i
36:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 5G
84.1 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 September 2021
Release date May 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 9 5G. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (91.7%)
1 (8.3%)
Total votes: 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
