Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh

Shows 98% longer battery life (117 vs 59 hours)

Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size

Thinner bezels – 18.8% more screen real estate

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has 2 SIM card slots

26% higher pixel density (411 vs 326 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (670 against 612 nits)

Weighs 34 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 29 ms Contrast - 2457:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits iPhone SE (2020) +9% 670 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus +29% 84.2% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Realme UI 3.0 - OS size - 8.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a iPhone SE (2020) 103 Video quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a iPhone SE (2020) 98 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a iPhone SE (2020) 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a iPhone SE (2020) 86.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date February 2022 April 2020 SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.