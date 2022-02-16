Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 4a 5G VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Google Pixel 4a 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 370K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh

14.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 581 points

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (694 against 612 nits)

Weighs 14 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 6.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Pixel 4a 5G +13% 694 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Pixel 4a 5G 84.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android OS size - 14.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 4a 5G 90.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.