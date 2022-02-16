Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 6 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 36% longer battery life (117 vs 86 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

7.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 1029 points

Weighs 25 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (722K versus 505K)

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (838 against 612 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Reverse charging feature

Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 397 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Pixel 6 +37% 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2% Pixel 6 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android OS size - 17.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2021 Release date February 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.