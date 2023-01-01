Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro Plus vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (33:03 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 501K)
  • Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (964 against 608 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.5%
PWM 218 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro Plus
608 nits
Pixel 7 +59%
964 nits
Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro Plus
84.2%
Pixel 7 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Realme 9 Pro Plus and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro Plus
818
Pixel 7 +27%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro Plus
2321
Pixel 7 +40%
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro Plus
501162
Pixel 7 +49%
748242
CPU 139222 203616
GPU 139936 295372
Memory 95131 108654
UX 127876 142235
Total score 501162 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro Plus
2296
Pixel 7 +184%
6523
Max surface temperature 46.9 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 13 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 2296 6523
PCMark 3.0
9 Pro Plus +15%
12113
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 8565 7506
Video editing 6618 6176
Photo editing 29271 17801
Data manipulation 8552 10086
Writing score 18196 15649
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 60 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:47 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:58 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 96 hr 73 hr
General battery life
9 Pro Plus +13%
33:03 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
9 Pro Plus +4%
91.6 dB
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date February 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

