Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 7 VS Realme 9 Pro Plus Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 13% longer battery life (33:03 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (33:03 vs 29:08 hours) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 15 grams less

Weighs 15 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 501K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 501K) Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (964 against 608 nits)

Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (964 against 608 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 98.5% PWM 218 Hz 360 Hz Response time 9 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 9 Pro Plus 608 nits Pixel 7 +59% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Pixel 7 +1% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 15 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 60 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:29 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:47 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:58 hr 05:26 hr Standby 96 hr 73 hr General battery life 9 Pro Plus +13% 33:03 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 4 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 21.8 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 7 145 Video quality 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 7 143 Generic camera score 9 Pro Plus n/a Pixel 7 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 9 Pro Plus +4% 91.6 dB Pixel 7 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2022 Release date February 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.