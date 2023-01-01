Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Shows 13% longer battery life (33:03 vs 29:08 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 501K)
- Delivers 59% higher peak brightness (964 against 608 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|98.5%
|PWM
|218 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
818
Pixel 7 +27%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2321
Pixel 7 +40%
3261
|CPU
|139222
|203616
|GPU
|139936
|295372
|Memory
|95131
|108654
|UX
|127876
|142235
|Total score
|501162
|748242
|Max surface temperature
|46.9 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|2296
|6523
|Web score
|8565
|7506
|Video editing
|6618
|6176
|Photo editing
|29271
|17801
|Data manipulation
|8552
|10086
|Writing score
|18196
|15649
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|15 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|60 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|12:29 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|14:47 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:58 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|96 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
145
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
