Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 18% longer battery life (117 vs 99 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 27W

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 509K)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Price Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +5% 618 nits Honor 30 Pro Plus 588 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Honor 30 Pro Plus +7% 89.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 3.1.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Honor 30 Pro Plus 136 Video quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Honor 30 Pro Plus 104 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Honor 30 Pro Plus 125

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date February 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.