Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (117 vs 100 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 10.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 780 points
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (742 against 612 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro Plus
612 nits
Honor 50 +21%
742 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%
Honor 50 +7%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +947%
8166
Honor 50
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2322
Honor 50 +28%
2969
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus
505899
Honor 50 +1%
510680
CPU - 160022
GPU - 15691
Memory - 78639
UX - 116871
Total score 505899 510680
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2503
PCMark 3.0 score - 10242
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (164th and 160th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 60 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +4%
16:26 hr
Honor 50
15:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
18:07 hr
Honor 50 +3%
18:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
27:51 hr
Honor 50 +24%
34:23 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (78th and 54th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 June 2021
Release date February 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

