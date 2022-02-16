Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor 50 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei Honor 50 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 17% longer battery life (117 vs 100 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

10.5x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 780 points

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (742 against 612 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Honor 50 +21% 742 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Honor 50 +7% 89.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Honor 50 92.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 June 2021 Release date February 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.