Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 208K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (612 against 454 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% Response time - 28.4 ms Contrast - 1163:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +35% 612 nits Honor 50 Lite 454 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Honor 50 Lite +6% 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Honor 50 Lite 89.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 October 2021 Release date February 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.