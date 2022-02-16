Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 186K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (612 against 421 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports 60W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|27 ms
|Contrast
|-
|565:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +2302%
8166
340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +75%
2322
1330
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|60 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|1:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
27:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1