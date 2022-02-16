Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei Honor X10 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei Honor X10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (612 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 425K)

Stereo speakers

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.63 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +37% 612 nits Honor X10 446 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Honor X10 +1% 84.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 HiSilicon Kirin 820 Max. clock 2500 MHz 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MP6 GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +1180% 8166 Honor X10 638 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus 2322 Honor X10 +5% 2427 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus +19% 505899 Honor X10 425505 CPU - 134274 GPU - 128950 Memory - 70116 UX - 93571 Total score 505899 425505 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 3.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7864 x 5200 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 May 2020 Release date February 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.