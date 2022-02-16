Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei Nova 8 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Optical image stabilization

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (509K versus 456K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 821 and 690 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (801 against 618 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Price Huawei Nova 8 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Nova 8 Pro +30% 801 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Nova 8 Pro +6% 89.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2500 MHz 2580 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 950 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +19% 821 Nova 8 Pro 690 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus 2353 Nova 8 Pro +12% 2626 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus +12% 509790 Nova 8 Pro 456276 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 11

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 December 2020 Release date February 2022 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.