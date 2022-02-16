Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei P Smart 2020 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei P Smart 2020 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 180K)

Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (612 against 447 nits)

Supports 60W fast charging

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 22 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Price Huawei P Smart 2020 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 415 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 344 Hz Response time - 34 ms Contrast - 875:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +37% 612 nits P Smart 2020 447 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2% P Smart 2020 83.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz 1666 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +2382% 8166 P Smart 2020 329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +72% 2322 P Smart 2020 1350 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus +180% 505899 P Smart 2020 180458 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 9.1 OS size - 12 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 6 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a P Smart 2020 74.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2020 Release date February 2022 May 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.