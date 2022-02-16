Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei P Smart 2021 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei P Smart 2021 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 196K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (612 against 442 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% Response time - 30.8 ms Contrast - 1034:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +38% 612 nits P Smart 2021 442 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% P Smart 2021 84.3%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 10.1 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a P Smart 2021 91 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2020 Release date February 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.