Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Huawei P40 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Huawei P40 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 31% longer battery life (117 vs 89 hours)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Stereo speakers

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (561K versus 509K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 422 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 129.7% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 7 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +5% 618 nits Huawei P40 589 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Huawei P40 +2% 86.3%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 11 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Huawei P40 79.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2020 Release date February 2022 March 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.