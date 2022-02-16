Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (33:03 vs 27:29 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 153.1%
PWM 218 Hz 252 Hz
Response time 9 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
615 nits
Edge 20 +6%
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%
Edge 20 +6%
89%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2345
Edge 20 +9%
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus
507853
Edge 20 +6%
537665
CPU 137857 160048
GPU 140090 161514
Memory 100175 84798
UX 127716 130096
Total score 507853 537665
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2298
Edge 20 +8%
2472
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 2298 2472
PCMark 3.0 score 11434 13425
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size 15 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 60 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr 08:28 hr
Watching video 14:47 hr 14:35 hr
Gaming 05:58 hr 03:46 hr
Standby 96 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Realme 9 Pro Plus +20%
33:03 hr
Edge 20
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro Plus +8%
91.6 dB
Edge 20
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date February 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (47.1%)
9 (52.9%)
Total votes: 17

