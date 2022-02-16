Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Shows 9% longer battery life (117 vs 107 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 18.5 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 503K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (776 against 608 nits)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|-
|PWM
|218 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
10 Pro +19%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2321
10 Pro +47%
3422
|CPU
|137857
|229138
|GPU
|140090
|438172
|Memory
|100175
|172155
|UX
|127716
|168167
|Total score
|503657
|998794
|Stability
|99%
|64%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|2292
|9563
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10740
|10936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (179th and 6th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +22%
16:26 hr
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +12%
18:07 hr
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
27:51 hr
10 Pro +21%
33:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1