Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (117 vs 107 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 18.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 503K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (776 against 608 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 218 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro Plus
608 nits
10 Pro +28%
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%
10 Pro +7%
90%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
818
10 Pro +19%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2321
10 Pro +47%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus
503657
10 Pro +98%
998794
CPU 137857 229138
GPU 140090 438172
Memory 100175 172155
UX 127716 168167
Total score 503657 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2292
10 Pro +317%
9563
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 13 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2292 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 10740 10936
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (179th and 6th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +22%
16:26 hr
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +12%
18:07 hr
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
27:51 hr
10 Pro +21%
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 January 2022
Release date February 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

