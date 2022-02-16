Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 8T VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus OnePlus 8T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 13% longer battery life (117 vs 104 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (803 against 618 nits)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (655K versus 509K)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 902 and 821 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.2% PWM - 458 Hz Response time - 13 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits OnePlus 8T +30% 803 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% OnePlus 8T +3% 87%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11 OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus 8T 115 Video quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus 8T 102 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus 8T 111

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus 8T 82.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date February 2022 October 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.