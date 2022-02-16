Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus OnePlus Nord Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 17% longer battery life (117 vs 100 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4115 mAh

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 377K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (752 against 612 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 408 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 6.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits OnePlus Nord +23% 752 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% OnePlus Nord +3% 86.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 620 GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +1250% 8166 OnePlus Nord 605 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +19% 2322 OnePlus Nord 1948 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus +34% 505899 OnePlus Nord 377513 CPU - 109312 GPU - 101846 Memory - 65178 UX - 101836 Total score 505899 377513 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus Nord 1639 Stability - 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 9 FPS Graphics score - 1639 AnTuTu Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus Nord 117 Video quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus Nord 92 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus Nord 108

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a OnePlus Nord 84.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 July 2020 Release date February 2022 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.