Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

11.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 704 points Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (792 against 612 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Nord CE 2 5G +29% 792 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Nord CE 2 5G +1% 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11.3

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 February 2022 Release date February 2022 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.