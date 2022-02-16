Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Nord CE 2 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 11.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 704 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (792 against 612 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro Plus
612 nits
Nord CE 2 5G +29%
792 nits

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus +7%
505899
Nord CE 2 5G
473532
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 February 2022
Release date February 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 8 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 11i
3. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
4. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 8s 5G
5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish