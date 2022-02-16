Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- 11.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 704 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (792 against 612 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card
- Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +1060%
8166
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2322
2136
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores (164th and 190th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 11.3
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
27:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3