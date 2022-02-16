Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus OnePlus Nord CE 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 383K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 91.6% PWM - 373 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +1% 612 nits Nord CE 5G 603 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Nord CE 5G +1% 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11 OS size - 22 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Nord CE 5G 109 Video quality Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Nord CE 5G 89 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Nord CE 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Nord CE 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 June 2021 Release date February 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.