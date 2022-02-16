Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 383K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro Plus +1%
612 nits
Nord CE 5G
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%
Nord CE 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +1182%
8166
Nord CE 5G
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +29%
2322
Nord CE 5G
1802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus +32%
505899
Nord CE 5G
383366
CPU - 116525
GPU - 93346
Memory - 70795
UX - 103598
Total score 505899 383366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1115
PCMark 3.0 score - 8342
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 60 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
16:26 hr
Nord CE 5G +7%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
18:07 hr
Nord CE 5G +27%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
27:51 hr
Nord CE 5G +17%
32:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 June 2021
Release date February 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Xiaomi Mi 11i
3. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
4. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3
8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish