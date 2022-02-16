Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 383K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|91.6%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +1182%
8166
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +29%
2322
1802
|CPU
|-
|116525
|GPU
|-
|93346
|Memory
|-
|70795
|UX
|-
|103598
|Total score
|505899
|383366
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1115
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8342
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|60 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:26 hr
Nord CE 5G +7%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:07 hr
Nord CE 5G +27%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
27:51 hr
Nord CE 5G +17%
32:13 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (78th and 18th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
