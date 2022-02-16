Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Oppo A5 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Oppo A5 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 271 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Supports 60W fast charging

Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (612 against 477 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 8.1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920 Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Weighs 14 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Price Oppo A5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 411 ppi 271 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 81.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +28% 612 nits Oppo A5 477 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus +4% 84.2% Oppo A5 81.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 2500 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 506 GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus 8166 Oppo A5 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus 2322 Oppo A5 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus 505899 Oppo A5 n/a AnTuTu Android Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 8.1 ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 5.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 July 2018 Release date February 2022 July 2018 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.