Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.