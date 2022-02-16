Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs A9 (2020) VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Oppo A9 (2020) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 173K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (612 against 477 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +28% 612 nits A9 (2020) 477 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus +2% 84.2% A9 (2020) 82.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2500 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +2526% 8166 A9 (2020) 311 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro Plus +66% 2322 A9 (2020) 1401 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro Plus +192% 505899 A9 (2020) 173547 CPU - 59559 GPU - 30441 Memory - 41952 UX - 43074 Total score 505899 173547 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 7

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5024 x 3221 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 September 2019 Release date February 2022 September 2019 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.