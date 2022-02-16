Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Find X3 VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Oppo Find X3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1305 against 618 nits)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 509K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Find X3 +111% 1305 nits

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Find X3 +6% 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 11.2

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 is definitely a better buy.