Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Find X3 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Find X3

Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
VS
Оппо Find X3
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
Oppo Find X3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 111% higher maximum brightness (1305 against 618 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 509K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
Find X3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro Plus
618 nits
Find X3 +111%
1305 nits

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro Plus
84.2%
Find X3 +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Find X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
2353
Find X3 +32%
3105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus
509790
Find X3 +39%
710222
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4203
PCMark 3.0 score - 10996
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (166th and 63rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 11.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
16:26 hr
Find X3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
18:07 hr
Find X3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro Plus
27:51 hr
Find X3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Realme 8 Pro
2. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Mi 11i
3. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
4. Realme 9 Pro Plus or Realme 8s 5G
5. Find X3 or Galaxy S21
6. Find X3 or iPhone 12 Pro Max
7. Find X3 or Mi 11
8. Find X3 or iPhone 13
9. Find X3 or OnePlus 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish