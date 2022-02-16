Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Realme 6 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Oppo Realme 6 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 334K)

Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (612 against 419 nits)

Shows 9% longer battery life (117 vs 107 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 98.4% PWM - 2336 Hz Response time - 28.4 ms Contrast - 1195:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro Plus +46% 612 nits Realme 6 Pro 419 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Red, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2% Realme 6 Pro +1% 84.7%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI OS size - 15 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 6 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Realme 6 Pro 82 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 March 2020 Release date February 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.