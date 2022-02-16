Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Realme 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Realme 9

Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
Oppo Realme 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (507K versus 293K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (614 against 432 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 829 and 388 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro Plus
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 218 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro Plus +42%
614 nits
Realme 9
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +114%
829
Realme 9
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro Plus +48%
2337
Realme 9
1574
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro Plus +73%
507158
Realme 9
293011
CPU 137857 86582
GPU 140090 50350
Memory 100175 73914
UX 127716 79973
Total score 507158 293011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 13 FPS -
Graphics score 2292 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10740 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 60 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:29 hr -
Watching video 14:47 hr -
Gaming 05:58 hr -
Standby 96 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

