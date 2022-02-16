Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.