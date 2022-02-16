Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 19% more screen real estate
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (40:03 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 382K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.9%
Response time 30 ms 38 ms
Contrast 1230:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro
566 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +7%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +29%
84.4%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro
2012
iPhone SE (2022) +129%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro
382158
iPhone SE (2022) +91%
729009
CPU 122628 197658
GPU 92185 298378
Memory 56464 105062
UX 112915 128775
Total score 382158 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1211 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:37 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 17:25 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 07:27 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 124 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Realme 9 Pro +56%
40:03 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +2%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.

