Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (134 vs 122 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (857 against 564 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1230:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +52%
857 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%
Pixel 5a 5G +1%
85%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +3%
2004
Pixel 5a 5G
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +5%
397481
Pixel 5a 5G
379745
CPU - 110274
GPU - 102697
Memory - 76143
UX - 91936
Total score 397481 379745
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro
1211
Pixel 5a 5G +37%
1663
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1211 1663
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 8868
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +7%
19:52 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +1%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro +11%
36:16 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (10th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 August 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Oppo Realme 9 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Oppo Realme 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Oppo Realme 9 Pro
4. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition or Realme 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus or Oppo Realme 9 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Google Pixel 5a 5G
7. OnePlus 9 Pro or Google Pixel 5a 5G
8. Apple iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 5a 5G
9. Google Pixel 4a or 5a 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Google Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish