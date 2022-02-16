Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.