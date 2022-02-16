Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 101K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% higher pixel density (400 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Weighs 51 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 400 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 73.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1230:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Honor 9S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +14%
84.4%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +301%
693
Honor 9S
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +121%
2001
Honor 9S
907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +281%
385387
Honor 9S
101204
CPU 122946 39175
GPU 96478 12845
Memory 58341 26349
UX 108995 23821
Total score 385387 101204
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1211 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:37 hr -
Watching video 17:25 hr -
Gaming 07:27 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Realme 9 Pro
40:03 hr
Honor 9S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 April 2020
Release date February 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

