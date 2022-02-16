Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 101K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% higher pixel density (400 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
- Weighs 51 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|73.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1230:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +301%
693
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +121%
2001
907
|CPU
|122946
|39175
|GPU
|96478
|12845
|Memory
|58341
|26349
|UX
|108995
|23821
|Total score
|385387
|101204
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1211
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9593
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:50 hr
|Web browsing
|14:37 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:25 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:27 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
