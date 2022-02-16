Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Huawei Nova 9

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 9
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Huawei Nova 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (134 vs 96 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 397K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 100%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time 30 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 1230:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Nova 9 +7%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%
Nova 9 +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro
688
Nova 9 +14%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro
2004
Nova 9 +48%
2959
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro
397481
Nova 9 +31%
520721
CPU - 156658
GPU - 158032
Memory - 87534
UX - 120646
Total score 397481 520721
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro
1211
Nova 9 +106%
2496
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1211 2496
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 9714
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 12
OS size 17 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:54 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +63%
19:52 hr
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro +50%
21:20 hr
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro +36%
36:16 hr
Nova 9
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB
Nova 9 +8%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
4. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 9 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Huawei Nova 9
7. Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Nova 9
8. Apple iPhone 13 and Huawei Nova 9
9. Huawei Honor 50 and Huawei Nova 9
10. Xiaomi 11T and Huawei Nova 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish