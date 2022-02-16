Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 180K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (564 against 448 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Weighs 35 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.5%
PWM - 344 Hz
Response time 30 ms 34 ms
Contrast 1230:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +26%
564 nits
P Smart 2020
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +2%
84.4%
P Smart 2020
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +108%
688
P Smart 2020
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +48%
2004
P Smart 2020
1351
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +120%
397481
P Smart 2020
180268
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1211 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 3.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro +12%
84 dB
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2020
Release date February 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

