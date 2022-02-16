Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Huawei P Smart 2020
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 180K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (564 against 448 nits)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
57
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|344 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|34 ms
|Contrast
|1230:1
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +108%
688
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +48%
2004
1351
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1211
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9593
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|17 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
36:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
