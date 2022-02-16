Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 255K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (566 against 497 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro +14% 566 nits Hot 11S 497 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro +1% 84.4% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +88% 694 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +49% 2010 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +57% 400589 Hot 11S 255236 CPU - 68224 GPU - 61875 Memory - 45948 UX - 81698 Total score 400589 255236

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2022 September 2021 Release date February 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.