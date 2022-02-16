Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Infinix Hot 11S

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 11S
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 11S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 255K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (566 against 497 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +14%
566 nits
Hot 11S
497 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +1%
84.4%
Hot 11S
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +88%
694
Hot 11S
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +49%
2010
Hot 11S
1346
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +57%
400589
Hot 11S
255236
CPU - 68224
GPU - 61875
Memory - 45948
UX - 81698
Total score 400589 255236
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Hot 11S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Hot 11S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
Hot 11S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
2. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Oppo Realme 8 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 9 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Infinix Hot 11S or Xiaomi Poco M3
7. Infinix Hot 11S or Oppo Realme 8i
8. Infinix Hot 11S or Oppo Realme C25s
9. Infinix Hot 11S or Infinix Note 10
10. Infinix Hot 11S or Oppo Realme Narzo 50A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish