Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (566 against 421 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 349K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 439 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|Response time
|-
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2155:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +58%
694
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +79%
2010
1121
|CPU
|-
|91164
|GPU
|-
|92467
|Memory
|-
|66848
|UX
|-
|101279
|Total score
|400589
|349873
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +21%
19:52 hr
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro +30%
21:20 hr
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
36:16 hr
Note 10 Pro +11%
40:00 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (10th and 45th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|May 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1