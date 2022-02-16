Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Infinix Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (566 against 421 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 349K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 439 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests Response time - 20.6 ms Contrast - 2155:1 Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro +34% 566 nits Note 10 Pro 421 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro 84.4% Note 10 Pro 84.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock - 900 MHz FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +58% 694 Note 10 Pro 439 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +79% 2010 Note 10 Pro 1121 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +14% 400589 Note 10 Pro 349873 CPU - 91164 GPU - 92467 Memory - 66848 UX - 101279 Total score 400589 349873

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 6912 x 9216 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.1 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro n/a Note 10 Pro 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 May 2021 Release date February 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.