Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (566 against 421 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 349K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 439 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +34%
566 nits
Note 10 Pro
421 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +58%
694
Note 10 Pro
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +79%
2010
Note 10 Pro
1121
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +14%
400589
Note 10 Pro
349873
CPU - 91164
GPU - 92467
Memory - 66848
UX - 101279
Total score 400589 349873
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +21%
19:52 hr
Note 10 Pro
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro +30%
21:20 hr
Note 10 Pro
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
Note 10 Pro +11%
40:00 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (10th and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.1 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2021
Release date February 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 9 Pro and Mi 9 Lite
2. Realme 9 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
3. Realme 9 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 8 Pro
5. Realme 9 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Note 10 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
7. Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Note 10 Pro and Poco F3
9. Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10S
10. Note 10 Pro and Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish