Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (566 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 304K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 540 points

Weighs 30 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro +27% 566 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro 84.4% Moto G40 Fusion +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618 GPU clock - 810 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9 Pro +29% 694 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9 Pro +13% 2010 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9 Pro +32% 400589 Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU - 79236 GPU - 93993 Memory - 48993 UX - 82626 Total score 400589 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9 Pro n/a Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2021 Release date February 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.