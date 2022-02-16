Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Motorola Moto G50

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (564 against 361 nits)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 283K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 93.2%
PWM - 2336000 Hz
Response time 30 ms 44 ms
Contrast 1230:1 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +56%
564 nits
Moto G50
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +1%
84.4%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +37%
688
Moto G50
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +24%
2004
Moto G50
1621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +40%
397481
Moto G50
283793
CPU - 93433
GPU - 55175
Memory - 56324
UX - 79177
Total score 397481 283793
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro +23%
1211
Moto G50
982
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 1211 982
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 8371
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size 17 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +1%
19:52 hr
Moto G50
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro +15%
21:20 hr
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
Moto G50 +19%
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro +6%
84 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

