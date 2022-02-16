Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Moto G60s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 317K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 509 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60s
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Moto G60s

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 99.4%
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1230:1 1075:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +1%
564 nits
Moto G60s
559 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%
Moto G60s +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Motorola Moto G60s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +35%
688
Moto G60s
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +25%
2004
Moto G60s
1601
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +25%
397481
Moto G60s
317633
CPU - 88978
GPU - 92181
Memory - 52966
UX - 85384
Total score 397481 317633
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro
1211
Moto G60s +11%
1349
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1211 1349
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 7428
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
Moto G60s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
Moto G60s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
Moto G60s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro +1%
84 dB
Moto G60s
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 August 2021
Release date February 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60s.

