Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Shows 34% longer battery life (134 vs 100 hours)
- Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 603 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (752 against 564 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|86.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|100%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|30 ms
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|1230:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +14%
688
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +3%
2004
1946
|CPU
|-
|109312
|GPU
|-
|101846
|Memory
|-
|65178
|UX
|-
|101836
|Total score
|397481
|376254
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|1211
|1639
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9593
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|17 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +48%
19:52 hr
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro +17%
21:20 hr
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro +44%
36:16 hr
25:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|July 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.
