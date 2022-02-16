Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord

Oppo Realme 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (134 vs 100 hours)
  • Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4115 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 688 and 603 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (752 against 564 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time 30 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 1230:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
OnePlus Nord +33%
752 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%
OnePlus Nord +3%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +14%
688
OnePlus Nord
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +3%
2004
OnePlus Nord
1946
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +6%
397481
OnePlus Nord
376254
CPU - 109312
GPU - 101846
Memory - 65178
UX - 101836
Total score 397481 376254
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro
1211
OnePlus Nord +35%
1639
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1211 1639
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 17 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro +48%
19:52 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro +17%
21:20 hr
OnePlus Nord
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro +44%
36:16 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB
OnePlus Nord +1%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 July 2020
Release date February 2022 September 2020
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

