Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G VS Oppo Realme 9 Pro OnePlus Nord 2 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Shows 31% longer battery life (134 vs 102 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (659K versus 400K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (627 against 566 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Price OnePlus Nord 2 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 128.2% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Nord 2 5G +11% 627 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9 Pro 84.4% Nord 2 5G +2% 85.8%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 OxygenOS 11.3 OS size - 14 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme 9 Pro n/a Nord 2 5G 125 Video quality Realme 9 Pro n/a Nord 2 5G 105 Generic camera score Realme 9 Pro n/a Nord 2 5G 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 9 Pro n/a Nord 2 5G 81.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 July 2021 Release date February 2022 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.