Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.