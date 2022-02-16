Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs A9 (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 174K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (564 against 477 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|82.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|97.6%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1230:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|-
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +121%
688
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +43%
2004
1400
|CPU
|-
|59559
|GPU
|-
|30441
|Memory
|-
|41952
|UX
|-
|43074
|Total score
|397481
|174546
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1211
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9593
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|17 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
36:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5024 x 3221
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2019
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1