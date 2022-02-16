Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs A9 (2020)

Оппо Реалми 9 Про
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 174K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (564 against 477 nits)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1230:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +18%
564 nits
A9 (2020)
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro +2%
84.4%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +121%
688
A9 (2020)
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +43%
2004
A9 (2020)
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +128%
397481
A9 (2020)
174546
CPU - 59559
GPU - 30441
Memory - 41952
UX - 43074
Total score 397481 174546
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1211 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 9 Pro
19:52 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 9 Pro
21:20 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 9 Pro
36:16 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2019
Release date February 2022 September 2019
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

