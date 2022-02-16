Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (40:03 vs 34:26 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (566 against 447 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 334K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 9 Pro
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.6% 98.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 1230:1 991:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 9 Pro +27%
566 nits
Realme 6
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%
Realme 6
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 9 Pro and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +27%
690
Realme 6
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 9 Pro +16%
2012
Realme 6
1732
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 9 Pro +14%
382158
Realme 6
334403
CPU 122628 100458
GPU 92185 87086
Memory 56464 57397
UX 112915 90326
Total score 382158 334403
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 9 Pro
1211
Realme 6 +8%
1302
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1211 1302
PCMark 3.0 score 9593 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 2
OS size 17 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (52% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:37 hr 13:07 hr
Watching video 17:25 hr 11:20 hr
Gaming 07:27 hr 05:29 hr
Standby 124 hr 126 hr
General battery life
Realme 9 Pro +16%
40:03 hr
Realme 6
34:26 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (16th and 85th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB
Realme 6 +4%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2020
Release date February 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

